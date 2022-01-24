Coventry City’s Marcus Hilssner is expected to move back to Germany, as detailed in a report by Coventry Live.

Coventry City are poised to offload the winger before the end of the transfer window.

Hilssner, 26, has struggled to make an impact since making the move to England in 2020.

He spent the second-half of last season out on loan at Oldham Athletic and made 20 appearances in all competitions for the League Two side.

Not worked out at Coventry

Coventry swooped to sign him in July 2020 following their promotion from League One. He penned a three-year deal with Mark Robins’ side but is yet to make an appearance for the Championship side.

Prior to his move to the Coventry Building Society Arena, he had been on loan at Hallescher having falling out-of-favour at Paderborn.

Hilssner started his career at Werder Bremen and was a regular for their reserve side as a youngster before playing once for their senior side.

He then went on to have permanent spells at Dynamo Dresden and Hansa Rostock before Paderborn came calling.

What now?

The former Germany youth international is experienced in both the Bundesliga.2 and 3. Liga and is a decent options for clubs in those two leagues who need players this month.

His time at Coventry has not got to plan but he did well on loan at Oldham last term and got plenty of game time under his belt at Boundary Park.

Getting Hilssner off the wage bill this winter would suit all parties involved.