Middlesbrough midfielder Harry Green has re-joined Whitby Town on a short-term loan until the end of the season, the Northern Premier League side confirmed via their official website.

Middlesbrough are renowned for their illustrious academy and have seen several stars emerge from their youth setup.

Harry Green is a player who was sent out on loan to Whitby at the start of this season, but returned to parent club Middlesbrough in November. Since then he has played twice for Boro’s U23 side against Reading and West Brom. But he has not been involved in their subsequent four games.

The club have decided to loan Green back to Whitby Town, where he will spend the remainder of the campaign.

He will be available for The Blues for their next outing, when they face FC United of Manchester at Broadhurst Park on Tuesday evening.

Whitby Town are seventh in the Northern Premier League table as things stand and a win could take them as high as fifth. Green will be hoping to impress and make an impact on his second debut for his loan club.

The 20-year-old is naturally a left-winger, but he has been utilised on right as well as in a number 10 role on occasion. His versatility, as well as his rapport with the club having played there previously, will stand him in good stead for the remainder of the season whilst he continues his development out on loan.

Boro manager Chris Wilder has given youth players a chance already in his relatively short period in charge, with the likes of Josh Coburn, Isaiah Jones, Williams Kokolo, Nathan Wood, and Joe Gibson all being given a chance in the first-team.