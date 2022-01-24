Middlesbrough travel to Blackburn Rovers this evening, with both sides looking to further solidify their place in the top six. Sky Sports pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say on the outcome in his weekly predictions column.

Middlesbrough have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions and are unbeaten in nine. A victory this evening at Ewood Park would see them above Huddersfield and West Brom into fifth place.

Blackburn on the other hand, have won just one of their last four games, losing to League One Wigan in the FA Cup and 19th placed Hull City during that run. They will be looking to get back to winning ways against Chris Wilder’s side this evening.

But Prutton believes that this won’t be the case, and Middlesbrough will come away with all three points.

‘It was a frustrating night for Blackburn at Hull in midweek,’ wrote the Sky Sports pundit.

‘They probably caught their opponents in this rescheduled game at the wrong time, with all the buzz there was amongst the home fans after the takeover.

‘The Chris Wilder machine rumbled on at the weekend. They will have an eye on automatic promotion now, even if he doesn’t admit it himself,’ he continued.

‘This is a great chance to lay down a marker, especially with Ben Brereton Diaz missing for Rovers. Away win.’

Prutton predicted the score to be 2-1 to Middlesbrough in tonight’s televised game.

Boro come into the game with no new injury concerns and will be able to field close to a full strength team. We expect them to name an unchanged side that beat Reading last time out.

Marc Bola continues his recovery on the sidelines, whilst they will be without long-term absentees Marcus Browne, Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi. Riley McGree and James Lea Siliki are both away on international duty.

As well as Brereton Diaz being missing, Blackburn will be without new signing Dylan Markanday, who picked up a hamstring injury on his debut against Hull last week.