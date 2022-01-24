Scunthorpe United have been mooted as a potential destination for Blackpool striker Joe Nuttall, as detailed in a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

Scunthorpe United are being linked with a move for the Championship man between now and the end of the transfer window.

Nuttall, 24, is currently down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road.

The Blackpool Gazette claim the Tangerines are actively looking to offload him this winter, along with Oliver Sarkic.

Current situation

Nuttall hasn’t made an appearance for Blackpool for the last season-and-a-half. He spent time on loan at Northampton Town in the past campaign but played just once for the Cobblers.

The attacker joined the Seasiders in 2019 and scored four goals in 33 games in all competitions during his first year at the club.

Other spells

He started his career in the academy at Manchester City before leaving for Aberdeen as a youngster in 2015.

Nuttall spent two years in Scotland and had loan spells away at Stanraer and Dumbarton before heading back to England to join Blackburn Rovers.

He then had a couple of seasons at Ewood Park and managed eight goals in 37 matches for the Lancashire outfit.

Scunthorpe move?

Scunthorpe are fighting for their lives at the bottom of League Two and are in serious need of some more firepower up top. They are the joint-lowest scorers in the league and are staring the down the barrel of a potential relegation to the National League.

Nuttall would give the Iron another option in attack and a move there would give him the chance to get some games under his belt.