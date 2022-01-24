Hull City are set to sign Regan Slater from Sheffield United for a fee in the region of just £50,000, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Hull City are poised to lure the midfielder back to the MKM Stadium on a permanent basis.

Slater, 22, spent last season on loan with the Tigers and helped them gain promotion from League One.

He is now being given the green light to leave Bramall Lane in this transfer window for a five-figure sum.

Where will Slater fit in at Hull?

Slater will give Hull more competition and depth in the centre of midfield. He lacks experience at Championship level but got plenty of game time under his belt in League One in the last campaign.

He is a player who knows the club already so shouldn’t have a problem in easing himself back into the squad.

The midfielder is also a decent age and has the potential to develop in the future.

Story so far

Slater has been on the books of boyhood club Sheffield United for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of the Yorkshire club.

He was a regular for the Blades at various youth levels before he was handed his first-team debut back in the 2016/17 season.

Loan spells at Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United followed on for him before he linked up with Hull last term.

Slater returned to the club last summer but has since struggled to break into their side under Slavisa Jokanovic and now Paul Heckingbottom.