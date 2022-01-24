Millwall boss Gary Rowett says he’s ‘not sure’ about the future of Lions youngster Zak Lovelace, after the 16-year-old was linked with a move away from the club.

Lovelace made headlines when he made his Championship debut for Millwall last month, age 15.

The Englishman has since been an unused substitute in three of Millwall’s last four outings and sure enough, he’s already being linked with a move away from The Den.

Reports have linked with youngster will Brighton & Hove Albion, Leicester City and Scottish giants Rangers.

But when asked about Lovelace’s Millwall future, Lions boss Rowett told News At Den:

“I don’t know at the moment, I’m not sure, I’ll have to ask the club. It’s not something I get too involved in.

“What I will say is that he has been excellent in training. It’s a difficult one in games like this when you’ve got to find a goal with 15 minutes to go. I think it’s hard to look to a 15-year-old to be the one to bring you back in when there are senior players on the bench with that experience.

“But what he has done in training is shown that he is going to be a very good player for us. All these little experiences will make him a better player in the next 12-18 months.”

Lovelace became Millwall’s second-youngest player when he came off the bench late against Coventry City last month.

He’s only played a few minutes of professional football and so it’s difficult to judge him too soon, but Rowett’s praise for him suggests that he’s a player with real potential.

And of course, to break into a Championship side at his age means he’s obviously a prospect, with links to the likes of Brighton, Leicester City and Rangers only further suggesting that.

Too much, too soon?

All of this speculation about Lovelace’s future will be difficult to deal with. Rowett will be cautious of derailing Lovelace’s current progression with the club and so this is a situation that needs to be managed well.

But Rowett is an experienced boss and so Lovelace is in good hands. Whether or not a move to a Premier League club or to Rangers is right for Lovelace though, remains to be seen.

He’s getting great experience training with the Lions’ first-team at the moment, and being involved in their match days too.

But money talks, and Millwall could yet be forced into parting ways with the 16-year-old.