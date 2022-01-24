Blackpool’s Demetri Mitchell is closing in on a move to Hibernian, as detailed in a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

Blackpool left him out of the squad in their Championship fixture against Millwall over the weekend.

Mitchell, 25, travelled to Edinburgh on Friday to finalise his transfer and have a medical.

The Blackpool Gazette reports that the deal is expected to go through as the wait for official confirmation ensues.

Blackpool situation

Mitchell is out of contract at Bloomfield Road at the end of the season and is poised to move on now six months early.

The winger joined the Seasiders in 2020 from Manchester United and made 39 appearances for Neil Critchley’s side in all competitions last term to help them gain promotion from League One.

He has since featured 14 times during the first-half of this campaign but has failed to find the net.

Other spells

The former England youth international started out at local side Fletcher Moss Rangers before moving to Old Trafford. He rose up through the academy of the Red Devils and was a regular for them at various youth levels.

He went on to make one senior appearance for the Premier League giants before he was loaned out to Hearts twice to get some experience under his belt.

Back to Edinburgh

Mitchell was a hit during his time in Scotland and is now set to return to Edinburgh this winter to Hibs instead.

They are managed by former Wigan Athletic and Hull City midfielder Shaun Maloney these days after he replaced Jack Ross in the dugout at Easter Road.