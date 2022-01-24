Nottingham Forest and West Brom are vying for the pre-contract signing of Rangers defender Connor Goldson, reports The Scottish Sun.

Goldson, 29, is out of contract at Rangers in the summer.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man has been with the Ibrox club since 2018 having racked up well over 100 league appearances for the club since.

He’s featured 20 times in the Scottish Premiership this season, but he could well be in the final months of his stay at the club.

The Scottish Sun report that Championship duo Nottingham Forest and West Brom are both looking into a pre-contract agreement for Goldson in the final week of this month’s transfer window.

The report goes on to mention that Goldson looks ‘certain’ to be leaving Rangers in the summer, and that Forest and West Brom are the ‘strongest suitors’ as it stands.

Ready for the Championship?

Goldson began his career with Shrewsbury Town. He featured 106 times in the league for the Shrews before being snapped up by Brighton in 2015.

But it wouldn’t work out for Goldson at Brighton – the Englishman made just 32 league appearances for the Seagulls, eventually falling out of favour before joining Rangers.

He’s since resurrected his career up in Scotland and Goldson now looks like he’s ready to compete in the Football League, and in the Championship with either Nottingham Forest or West Brom.

For either club, Goldson would be a really keen signing – Forest have been in the market for a centre-half all season with Joe Worrall’s future still looking uncertain, whilst the Baggies have had a number of injuries in that position this season.

A pre-contract deal would be a steal, and it’ll be exciting to see which club might win this race.