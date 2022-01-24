Hull City are looking to conclude a deal to sign Fenerbahce striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Hull City are working on a £5 million deal to lure the youngster to the MKM Stadium before the end of the transfer window.

Sayyadmanesh, 20, could become one of the first signings of the Acun Ilicali era.

Hull Live claim the Tigers are poised to dismiss Grant McCann and replace him with Shota Arveladze.

Where would Sayyadmanesh fit in at Hull?

Sayyadmanesh would give the Yorkshire club more competition and depth in attack as they look to survive in the Championship this term.

The Iran international will also offer them something different to their current striking options in Tom Eaves and Josh Magennis.

The Tigers will hope he can adapt to life in England quickly as they gear up for a busy next couple of months ahead.

Story so far

Sayyadmanesh has played twice for Fenerbahce’s first-team since joining them in 2019 from Esteghlal.

The Turkish Super Lig giants loaned him out to Istanbulspor before sending him to Zorya for the past one-and-a-half seasons.

He was a hit in the Ukrainian top flight and scored 15 goals in 50 games.

Big week ahead

Hull are in for a turbulent week with a new manager on the way and seven days left of the transfer window.

The Tigers are in good form on the pitch at the moment and have beaten promotion chasing duo Blackburn Rovers and AFC Bournemouth in their past two games.