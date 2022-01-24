Middlesbrough take on Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this evening.

Middlesbrough come into the game in seventh position after they dropped out on the play-off places following Huddersfield’s win over Reading at the weekend.

A win for Boro tonight at Ewood Park would see Chris Wilder’s side jump back into the division’s top six and above both Huddersfield and West Brom into fifth. A draw would keep them in seventh.

They go into the game off the back of a eight game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning seven of those.

Blackburn have won just one of their last four games in all competitions, drawing one and losing two. They will also be without talisman and top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz, who was called away on international duty with Chile this week, and so Boro may fancy their chances this evening.

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough will be without long-term absentees Darnell Fisher, Marcus Browne and Shola Ameobi for a while longer. Marc Bola is the only other player on the treatment table for Boro.

Riley McGree has also been called up on international duty with Australia and will miss the Blackburn clash tonight, as will James Lea Siliki who is at AFCON with Cameroon.

Elsewhere, Boro have a clean bill of health and will be looking to field a full-strength team against Tony Mowbray’s side.

Predicted XI

GK – Joe Lumley

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Paddy McNair

CB – Dael Fry

LWB – Neil Taylor

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Marcus Tavernier

CM – Matt Crooks

ST – Aaron Connolly

ST – Andraz Sporar

We expect Middlesbrough to be unchanged from the side that beat Reading 2-1 last weekend. Connolly had several chances to score and will be looking to find the net for the first time for his new loan club tonight.

Folarin Balogun will be expected to be on the bench, but will get minutes in the second half.