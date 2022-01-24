A report from Planet Swans has suggested that Swansea City’s links to Sunderland striker Ross Stewart have ‘no real substance’.

Swansea City were linked with a surprise move for Sunderland striker Stewart earlier this month.

Stewart, 25, is the current leading scorer in League One with 18 goals in 28 league outings this season – his first full season with the Black Cats after joining in the January transfer window last year.

The Swans meanwhile are struggling in the Championship. Russell Martin’s side are in the midst of a mass overhaul following some inconsistent seasons since dropping back down into the Championship in 2018, and currently find themselves in 17th place of the Championship table.

They’ve managed just 28 goals in their opening 24 league fixtures this season. But a striker signing at Swansea City this month seems unlikely – Planet Swans say that a striker move this month could be ‘out of the window’ given a lack of transfer funds available, claiming that the club’s links to Stewart have ‘no real substance’.

Swansea were recently priced out of a move for MK Dons midfielder Matt O’Riley who has joined Celtic for a £1.5million fee.

Given that, Swansea signing Stewart this month is highly unlikely.

Swansea’s striker woes…

Joel Piroe arrived in the summer and has since been a hit with the fans, scoring 11 goals in the Championship so far this season.

Michael Obafemi also arrived at the club but he’s yet to settle down, and Martin has been dealt another blow this month with Jamie Paterson now looking likely to move before the transfer window slams shut next week.

Signing Stewart this month would’ve been a real coup for the Welsh club, but it always seemed unlikely. The Scot has been in fine form for the Black Cats this season, and their promotion hopes this season largely depend on the striker.

Up next for Swansea City is a trip to QPR on Tuesday evening.