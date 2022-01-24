Derby County have confirmed the departure of Dylan Williams to Chelsea.

Williams, 17, only made his Championship debut for Derby County earlier this season. The youngster was handed his first-team debut by Rams boss Wayne Rooney amid the club’s off-field struggles, and immediately impressed.

His professional debut for the club came back in December 2020 when he featured in an FA Cup Third Round tie v Chorley.

He’d go on to feature six times in the Championship this season, with his last appearances coming against Blackpool last month where he started the game, before being brought off in injury time following a combative performance.

Reports last week suggested that he was on his way to last year’s Championship League winners Chelsea and now, Derby County have confirmed the move – an ‘undisclosed agreement’ has been reached between the two clubs.

A sign of things to come?

Most were expecting a fire sale at Derby County this month. The club remains in administration and their financial situation is approaching critical, with the threat of liquidation becoming ever more present by the day.

But the Rams have so far managed to keep their squad relatively in tact.

Williams joins Graeme Shinnie as the sole departees of this month’s transfer windows. Nevertheless, it’s a blow for Rams fans to see Williams leave the club so early into his career.

He became an instant hit among fans this season – he played with great confidence and bravery in the middle of the park, showing experience well beyond his years.

But a move to Chelsea is a great oppurtunity for him and nobody can blame him or the club for seeing this move go through.

Fans will surely wish him all the best as he sets out on a new venture with Chelsea.