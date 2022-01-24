Leeds United, West Ham and Liverpool are ‘among the clubs’ keeping tabs on Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho, report Mail Online.

Carvalho, 19, has been linked with a host of Premier League and European clubs throughout this season.

The Portuguese-born midfielder, who represents England at youth international level, has scored four goals in his last three outings for Fulham, taking his tally to eight in 17 Championship outings this season.

He remains out of contract at the end of the season having rejected the offer of a new deal earlier on in the campaign.

Now though, in a fresh report from Mail Online all of Leeds United, West Ham and Liverpool are monitoring the Englishman.

A difficult position…

Fulham find themselves in a really difficult position. They have a newfound hero in Carvalho who has captured the hearts of Fulham fans this season, but they risk losing him for free in the summer.

Marco Silva’s side are obviously desperate to tie him down to a new deal but it’s down to the player – Carvalho looks as though he’s had his head turned by all the interest shown in him this season, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid having been linked as well as teams like Chelsea too.

A move to the Premier League could prove an attractive option for the attacking midfielder this month, and if Fulham believe Carvalho won’t eventually sign a new deal then they could yet be tempted to cash in on him in the final week of this transfer window.

They certainly have enough firepower to see themselves to promotion from the Championship this season. But selling Carvalho before he really fulfils his potential at the club would be a real blow for Fulham.