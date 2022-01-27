With the Kieran McKenna revolution starting to gather substantial momentum, Ipswich Town will be looking to add more quality and depth heading into the second-half of the campaign.

Many key players for Ipswich Town over recent years have been recruited during the January transfer window.

However, which signings should make the Tractor Boys’ top five January signings list? Here, we take a look…

5. Fabian Wilnis

Few Ipswich fans would have anticipated the impact Wilnis had over an impressive nine-year stint at the club.

Originally signed in January 1999 from De Graafschap, Wilnis became a fan favourite for the endeavour and determination he displayed on a regular basis. He became an integral part of the Ipswich side that gained promotion back to the Premier League in the 1999/00 season, defeating Barnsley 4-2 in the play-off final.

The 2005/06 Player of the Year winner made an impressive 282 appearances during his spell at the club.

4. Alan Lee

The former Republic of Ireland striker Lee arrived at Ipswich Town during the January transfer window of 2006.

After enduring an indifferent time at Championship rivals Cardiff City, Lee found himself enjoying his football again and quickly began to build a strong relationship between himself and the Ipswich supporters.

He impressed particularly during the 2006/07 season, scoring 17 goals in 44 appearances before moving to Crystal Palace.

3. David McGoldrick

Ipswich supporters were lucky enough to enjoy the talents of McGoldrick during his five-year tenure with the club. The current Sheffield United frontman signed for Ipswich on an initial loan deal in 2013 which later became permanent in the summer.

While McGoldrick’s goal-scoring record doesn’t appear particularly impressive, there was so much more to admire about his game during his time at Portman Road. McGoldrick’s attacking versatility and ability to link the midfield and the attack saw him receive plaudits for his strong performances.

A formidable partnership developed between himself and strike partner Daryl Murphy seemed to help get the best out of McGoldrick.

2. Jimmy Bullard

The midfielder with an eye for the spectacular – Bullard proved to be an instant hit at Portman Road, scoring on his debut against Derby County in February 2011 after arriving just four days earlier.

Despite only joining the club in January, Bullard impressively won the Supporters Player of the Year award after scoring five goals in 16 games. With the midfielder leading by example on the field, manager Paul Jewell pushed hard to acquire his services on a permanent deal, concluding a deal after his successful loan spell.

Bullard went on to make 37 appearances throughout his two-year spell at the club, with injuries hampering the midfielder’s progression.

1. Jon Walters

A justifiable inclusion for the versatile attacker whose attitude and endeavour brought smiles to the faces of Ipswich supporters.

Walters was signed from Chester in January 2007 after impressing against Ipswich during a FA Cup clash between the two sides.

Walters never looked back after his arrival, with the intimidating attacker’s best campaign producing 13 goals from 41 outings, seeing him win both the Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the year awards. Walters eventually departed for Tony Pulis’ Premier League Stoke City side, where he would go on to score 62 times in 271 games across all competitions.