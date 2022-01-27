Hartlepool United have had mixed fortunes in previous years when it comes to the January transfer window.

It remains to be seen if this month will be a success – with Marcus Carver, Isaac Fletcher and Jake Hull coming in so far.

Here is a look at some of the best players brought to the North East during past windows:

5. Jack Barmby

The son of former England international Nick Barmby was brought in on loan from Manchester United in January 2014.

He made an instant impact, scoring in a 2-0 win over York City, and excited the crowd during the second half of the season.

The midfielder scored five goals in 17 appearances, including two in the last two games as Pools avoided relegation.

4. Timi Odusina

A popular figure among fans, Odusina came in on loan from Norwich City in 2020 and made eight appearances.

Following his release from the Canaries, Pools brought him back on a permanent deal.

He was a mainstay of the side that got promoted to the Football League in 2021.

3. Ritchie Barker



The hitman that Pools needed in 2007.

Barker was signed with the club looking to bounce back to League One at the first attempt.

He scored nine goals in 18 appearances to send the club up, including the promotion-clincher away at Wycombe.

2. Hugh Robertson

A left-back with a rocket of a left foot, the Scot signed for Hartlepool in January 2004.

‘Shuggy’ became a huge favourite on the terraces, and made a habit of scoring from free-kicks.

His most memorable moment came against Luton in April 2004 – a thunderous strike which earned Goal of the Season from the club.

1. Ray Thompson

A full-back who played in 12 consecutive seasons for the club between 1946-58, Thompson was an ever-present in their second-placed finish in the Third Division (North) in 1957.

He made 423 appearances for Pools, and remains one of the finest servants in the history of the club.