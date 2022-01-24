Barnsley currently sit bottom of the standings in the Championship table, with Derby County recently overtaking them despite a large points deduction at the start of the season.

Barnsley’s luck needs to change soon if there is any chance of survival, and their quality must also improve, which may include some purchases before the transfer window closes on the 31st.

As we approach the transfer deadline, here are Barnsley’s top 5 January signings in recent years:

5. Daryl Dike

The most recent player of the five came to Barnsley on loan from MLS side Orlando City in January 2021 and helped Barnsley reach the Play-Offs, before returning back to the States at the end of the 20/21 season.

Dike contributed with nine goals in 19 club appearances and helped the Tykes to a 5th place finish

4. Josh Scowen

A January signing from Wycombe in 2015, Scowen was signed by ex-reds boss Danny Wilson.

His tough-tackling and neat passes made him a fan favourite during his time at Oakwell. When Barnsley got promoted under Paul Heckingbottom, Scowen looked in his element in the Championship, until QPR snatched him up in the summer of 2017.

3. Michael Soullbauer

Soullbauer, or ‘Sully’ as he was known at Oakwell, joined the Reds in January 2020 and was tasked with proving an experienced head to a young side in order to try to keep the club up, and he did just that.

With his commanding presence and leadership qualities, he helped steer Barnsley away from relegation and reach a Play-Off place the year after before leaving to return to Austria.

2. Alex Mowatt

Mowatt’s debut was a night to forget, a straight red card against Wolves in January 2017.

But, from then on, he established himself as a club legend, chipping in with 23 assists and 20 goals, many of which were long-range screamers. He captained the club during the ‘great escape’ of 2020, and the 5th place finish in 2021. A modern-day legend.

1. Cauley Woodrow

The top goalscorer in the 21st century arrived permanently in January 2019 after a previous loan spell and showed off his goalscoring talents right from the get-go. Woodrow has been the club’s main asset for the last three years, as well as the top goalscorer for the same period of time, and is the current captain of the club.

Across all competitions, Woodrow has scored 53 goals in 151 games for Barnsley.