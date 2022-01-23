Ipswich Town fans have delivered their verdict after it was confirmed that Tyreece Simpson has been recalled from his loan spell with Swindon Town.

Simpson had enjoyed a prolific spell with the Robins before Ipswich Town opted to bring him back to Portman Road.

The 19-year-old striker managed 11 goals and three assists in 30 outings for Swindon Town across all competitions, successfully nailing down a spot in Ben Garner’s starting XI at the County Ground.

The move has given him the chance to test himself at first-team level for the first time in his career, and he has made good on that chance.

Simpson’s physicality has made him a nuisance for League Two defenders and he’s shown he knows where the goal is too, with only Harry McKirdy (12) scoring more for Swindon this campaign.

Kieran McKenna already has a solid number of strikers available at Portman Road. Macauley Bonne, James Norwood, Joe Pigott, Conor Chaplin and Kayden Jackson are all options at the top of the pitch, and Simpson’s recall only adds to that further.

While fans were, on the whole, happy to see Simpson return, some were left questioning the decision given Ipswich’s attacking options.

Here’s what they had to say on Twitter…

Top scoring teenager in the top 4 divisions, if were intending to play him then I’m all for it!

If he’s gonna be warming the bench or playing u23’s it’s gonna do more harm than good #ITFC https://t.co/Km9dpWq1eZ — Thomas Whitby 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@TomWhitby95) January 23, 2022

Odd decision unless he’s being loaned out to a league one team as not sure he gets in the current 18 #itfc https://t.co/0oBnYa50aa — Michael (@mjaustin_) January 23, 2022

Genuinely excited by this McKenna sees him as the future. Possibly cannot guarantee Pigott minutes, and perhaps a better choice on the bench than Jackson https://t.co/UFIT1FHABD — NorthEastBlue (@NorthEastBlue37) January 23, 2022

Hmm… not sure about this! He was simmering away just nicely at Swindon. Not quite sure what we’ve got planned for him that’s going to be better for his development. — ITFC Reactions (@ITFCReactions) January 23, 2022

Recalling Tyreece Simpson feels just as exciting as us signing a new player. I hope he’s going to get a few games between now and the end of the season. #itfc — Jack (@hughes_jack2) January 23, 2022