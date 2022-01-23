West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has confirmed striker Daryl Dike will be out for at least the next two games after picking up a hamstring injury in the win over Peterborough United.

Dike made his first start for West Brom at the weekend but was forced off 53 minutes into the win over Peterborough United.

The striker pulled up holding his hamstring and was forced from the action, making way Grady Diangana as goals from Cedric Kipre, Karlan Grant and the aforementioned Diangana secured a 3-0 win.

Now, an initial update has emerged on Dike’s injury.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Baggies boss Ismael confirmed that the American striker will “for sure” miss the next two games to avoid any risks, adding that he will undergo a scan on Monday.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We will see on Monday when he has a scan, but for sure the next two games he will miss because we cannot afford to take any risks now, especially after the Millwall game we have another 11 days.

“Now he can have 20 days to get ready for the Sheffield United game if the injury is not too bad.”

A blow for the Baggies

Dike’s injury will come as a blow to both the striker and Ismael’s side.

The former Barnsley loan star will be determined to hit the ground running at The Hawthorns and the injury may halt momentum somewhat. West Brom have struggled for consistency at the top of the pitch at times this season and Dike will hopefully be the man to rectify that once he returns to action.

If Dike can get to the level he showed while with Barnsley then West Brom could become a force to be reckoned with. At only 21, the US international’s best years are still ahead of him too, and it will be hoped he spends those years with the Baggies.