Ipswich Town striker James Norwood is reportedly set to stay at Portman Road amid interest from the Championship and League One.

After falling out of favour under Paul Cook, Norwood has forced his way back into Ipswich Town’s first-team.

The striker impressed with the U23s and earned a place back in the side under new management, rewarding the faith with four goals in four games against Wigan Athletic, Sunderland, Wycombe Wanderers and Gillingham.

Norwood’s situation has attracted interest from elsewhere but now, a fresh update has emerged on his transfer fate.

As per the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town are now poised to hold onto Norwood amid growing interest from elsewhere. The report adds that seven clubs have enquired about the former Forest Green Rovers and Tranmere Rovers side.

Preston North End, Charlton Athletic, Plymouth Argyle, Wigan Athletic, Oxford United, Lincoln City and Portsmouth have all made enquiries, it is said.

A well-timed resurgence

The door was open for Norwood to leave the club this window previously, but his output in recent weeks has shown he can still be an important player for McKenna and co.

His time with the Tractor Boys has been disupted for varying reasons, but he has still managed 26 goals and seven assists in 73 games for the club.

Ipswich’s season is far from over either, with the club sitting in 9th place after 27 games. It will need to be a strong end to the season, but if Norwood and co can get firing on all cylinders, there’s no reason as to why McKenna’s side can’t work their back in the play-off picture.