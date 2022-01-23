Peterborough United have turned down a six-figure bid from Spurs for young star Benjamin Mensah, it has emerged.

Mensah, 19, is one of multiple promising Peterborough United talents impressing in the club’s youth ranks.

So much so that Premier League side Spurs have been showing an interest in the young defender. It was revealed earlier in the window that the North London side are keen on Mensah and now, it has been claimed that they have firmed up their interest with a bid.

As per Football Insider, Posh have received a £200,000 bid for Mensah, which they have turned down.

Spurs are now considering a second bid but are weighing up the decision before making a move, with Peterborough United holding out for a bigger offer.

Posh’s academy success

The interest in Mensah and the subsequent bid for his services is another indicator of the progression Peterborough United’s youth academy over the past couple of seasons.

They attained a Category Two status shortly after completing their return to the Championship and their U23s side has seen an improved amount of investment in terms of player arrivals, with developments also being made to their facilities to help progress their academy players further.

Mensah’s first-team experience to date

Posh’s promising talent has found much of his game time with the club’s U18s and U23s, but he does have first-team experience under his belt.

Mensah, formerly of Aston Villa’s youth academy, has played four times for Peterborough’s youth academy since joining the club back in August 2019. All four of those outings have come in the EFL Trophy, featuring in ties against Cambridge United (twice), Fulham’s U23s and West Ham United’s U23s.

He is still waiting on his first league appearance, but Mensah has the potential to be a first-team player for Posh in the future and looks to have a bright future ahead of him.