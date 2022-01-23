Ipswich Town have confirmed the decision to recall striker Tyreece Simpson from his loan spell with Swindon Town.

Simpson, 19, linked up with Swindon Town before the start of the season in a bid to pick up senior game time away from Ipswich Town.

The young striker has made good on his chance to impress away from Portman Road too, netting 11 goals and providing three assists in 30 outings for the Robins across all competitions.

Now, the Tractor Boys have announced their decision to recall Simpson from his spell with Swindon.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the powerful forward is back at Portman Road following his strong stint in League Two.

An interesting decision…

Given how impressive Simpson has been with Swindon and the number of attacking options Ipswich Town have, the decision has raised some eyebrows among supporters of both clubs.

Kieran McKenna now has Macauley Bonne, James Norwood, Joe Pigott, Kayden Jackson, Conor Chaplin and Simpson available as options at the top of the pitch.

A blow for Swindon

The young striker has been a mainstay for Ben Garner’s side this season, so his departure will come as a hefty blow.

Simpson has started in all but one League Two games for the Robins this season, helping his loan club to 6th place after 25 games.

Swindon’s options at the top of the pitch are now looking light. Harry McKirdy and Harry Parsons now the only natural strikers on the books at the County Ground,