Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has admitted “anything can happen” when discussing transfer speculation surrounding striker George Puscas.

Puscas, 25, was on the scoresheet on Saturday afternoon as Reading fell to a fourth straight Championship defeat against Huddersfield Town.

The striker scored the second goal for the Royals in a thoroughly entertaining though, but a Danny Ward hat-trick was ultimately enough to hand the Terriers all three points.

Following the game, Royals boss Paunovic spoke of Puscas’ importance amid ongoing links with a move away.

However, as quoted by Berkshire Live, he did admit that “anything can happen” in football. Here’s what he had to say on the links.

“Puscas is our player and I’ve always said he will be important for us and he will score goals. I’m happy he has contributed two goals this month. I think he will only get better.

“But in football, anything can happen, especially in the transfer window.

“Things can change.”

Who has been linked?

Earlier this week, it was said that Belgian side Anderlecht, managed by Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, are showing an interest in signing the Romanian striker on loan.

The links come after it was claimed Puscas could leave on a temporary basis back in December, with Italian clubs keen.

Puscas’ time with Reading

The former Inter Milan talent joined Reading after an impressive UEFA European U21s Championship with Romania.

He enjoyed a successful debut campaign with the Royals, managing 14 goals and three assists in 42 games across all competitions.

Since then though, he has struggled with injuries and consistency, scoring only four times in 21 games last season and managing only two so far this campaign. His performances have been more encouraging recently and both his goals have come this month, so it will be hoped that he can get back to his dangerous best and help fire Paunovic’s Reading back up the Championship table.