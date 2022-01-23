Fulham manager Marco Silva has said full-back Kenny Tete has suffered a groin injury after he was forced off in Saturday’s win over Stoke City.

It was a successful day at the office for Fulham, who made it four wins in a row with a 3-2 victory over Stoke City.

Goals from Rodrigo Muniz, Fabio Carvalho and Bobby De Cordova-Reid were enough to secure all three points in a pulsating tie, but one blow was the injury to Tete. The Dutchman was forced off after 51 minutes, making way for Denis Odoi.

Now, an early update has emerged on Tete’s injury.

As quoted by The Athletic reporter Peter Rutzler, Cottagers boss Silva revealed the 26-year-old has suffered a groin injury, stating that is “doesn’t look like an easy thing”.

Silva said Tete had a groin injury. "Let's see how long it will be, at the moment it doesn't look an easy thing." — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) January 22, 2022

Another blow…

Tete has already dealt with injury issues this season, so it will be hoped that his groin injury isn’t too severe and he can return to action sooner rather than later.

The former Lyon and Ajax man spent a spell out earlier in the campaign, missing eight Championship games due to a thigh problem.

Silva’s options at right-back

If Tete is set for a spell on the sidelines, you’d have to think the earlier mentioned Odoi will be the go-to man on the right-hand side of defence.

Youngster Steven Sessegnon is another option but he hasn’t made a senior appearance so far this season. Cyrus Christie’s loan departure means Silva is down on another option at right-back too, with the former Derby County man linking up with Swansea City until the end of the season.