Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed that free agent centre-back Timm Klose is on trial with the club.

Klose, 33, has been without a club since being let go by Norwich City before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Bristol City are in the market for another defensive addition after Nathan Baker was ruled out for the long-term, and it seems Klose is being considered as an option.

As quoted by Bristol Live, Pearson remained coy on the situation, confirming that Klose is with the club but refusing to elaborate on the details of the matter.

When asked if the experienced defender is on trial, he said:

“Yeah it is but I won’t comment on anything else.”

Klose’s Championship pedigree

Given the Swiss defender’s level of experience in the second-tier, he could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for the Robins.

He spent four-and-a-half years on the books with Norwich City, helping them win promotion to the Premier League in the 2018/19 season. The German-born centre-back played 128 times for the Canaries across all competitions, with 100 of those outings coming in the Championship.

Klose has also spent time on the books in Germany and Switzerland.

A risk-free move?

With Klose available as a free agent, Bristol City won’t have to pay a transfer fee for his services, and it could prove to be a deal worth pursuing.

He has struggled with injuries and fitness previously, but he could be a decent signing for Pearson’s side as he looks to bolster his defensive ranks before embarking on the rest of the campaign.