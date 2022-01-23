Journalist David Anderson has revealed that Reading midfielder John Swift would ‘prefer’ to leave the club in the summer, amid ongoing links to Leeds United.

Swift, 26, has been a standout player in an otherwise dire season for Reading.

The Royals sit in 21st place of the table after being dealt a six-point deduction earlier in the campaign, with Veljko Paunovic’s side having lost their last five in all competitions.

Swift however has been in fine form. The Englishman has scored eight and assisted 11 in his 26 Championship outings, making him one of the most prolific players in the division this season.

And it’s of course made him a target of several top flight clubs – the likes of Brentford and Newcastle United have been linked, as well as teams from both Saudi Arabia and Turkey, but it’s Leeds United who’ve been the mostly closely linked.

Reports leading up to this month backed Marcelo Bielsa’s side to make a move in this month’s transfer window.

But speaking to GiveMeSport, Mirror journalist Anderson claims that Swift won’t be going anywhere until the summer, when his current Reading contract expires.

He said:

“The only thing I have been told about him is that he would prefer to leave it until the summer and then obviously take his pick of clubs.

“Obviously, if you leave on a Bosman, it means you get a bigger salary compared to if you were to move now.

“What I’m being told is he’s prepared to see the season out with Reading and then, whether they get relegated or not, move in the summer.”

A Swift exit?

The current situation at Reading is a dire one, and nobody could blame Swift or any other player for wanting to leave the club.

But the Englishman looks set to wait until the summer and for the Royals’ survival chances, it’s a huge boost.

He’s a fine player who only seems to be getting better, and Leeds United could be a perfect fit for the playmaker who’s proved himself to be one of the best central midfielders in the Championship this season.

Up next for Reading is a trip to QPR next weekend.