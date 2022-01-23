Oxford United and Barnsley are eyeing a move for Morecambe striker Cole Stockton, according to a report by Football Insider.

The League One hotshot is also said to be attracting interest from Preston North End and Rotherham United in this transfer window.

Stockton, 27, has scored 20 goals in all competitions during the first-half of this season.

Football Insider claim his side are bracing themselves for interest in him between now and the end of the month.

On fire for Morecambe

Stockton’s goals have helped Morecambe adapt to life in League One this term as they battle for survival under Stephen Robinson.

The Liverpudlian played a key role in their promotion from League Two in the last campaign and has made the step up a division look easy.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent as things stand.

Other spells

Stockton’s career started at Tranmere Rovers and he went on to play 119 games for the Merseyside club as a youngster, chipping in with 28 goals.

He has also had spells at Hearts, Wrexham and Carlisle United in the past but has really found a home for himself at Morecambe over the past couple of years.

What now?

Stockton being linked with a move away from the Mazuma Stadium is nothing new and the Shrimps will be desperate to retain his services this winter to ensure they don’t derail their season.

They beat high-flying Wycombe Wanderers 3-2 yesterday and are now a point from safety.