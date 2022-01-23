Charlton Athletic midfielder Ben Dempsey is closing in on a loan move to Ayr United, according to a report by Football Insider.

Charlton Athletic are poised to let him head out the exit door in this transfer window.

Dempsey, 22, has made four appearances for the Addicks in all competitions this season.

Football Insider claim Scottish Championship side Ayr, who are managed by former Sheffield Wednesday coach Lee Bullen, have agreed a deal for him.

Charlton story so far

Dempsey has been on the books at Charlton for his whole career to date and has risen up through the youth ranks of the London club.

He was handed his first professional contract in May 2018 and made his first-team debut three months later in an EFL Trophy clash against MK Dons.

The academy graduate has since gone on to make 11 appearances in total for the League One outfit.

He had loan spells at Kingstonian and Dulwich Hamlet before spending the past couple of seasons with Woking in the National League, where he made 38 appearances altogether.

Dempsey is now edging closer to another departure to get some more minutes under his belt in Scotland.

Fresh challenge

Ayr will be a fresh challenge for him and an opportunity to get some game time between now and the end of the campaign in a different league.

They are currently 7th in the league table after a steady first-half of the season and are the home to former Football League players like Cameron Salkeld, Sean McGinty and Patrick Reading.