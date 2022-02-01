Luton Town fans are enjoying their time in the Championship, after a lot of hardship in modern times.

With recruitment being arguably one of the most important aspects in determining if a club’s ambition is met, Luton have certainly lead by example consistently finding unearthed diamonds year on year.

With Luton’s talent spotting exemplary for their level, here we will examine The Hatters’ top five January signings of all time…

5. Cameron McGeehan

Former Luton Town favourite Cameron McGeehan quickly captured the hearts of The Hatters faithful with his industrious, all-action displays in the centre of midfield.

The former Norwich City FA Youth Cup winner was recruited by former boss John Still for the Bedfordshire outfit in January 2014 for an initial loan spell till the end of the season.

McGeehan adapted from youth football to senior level like a duck to water featuring 15 times scoring on three occasions earning him a permanent move back to Luton in the following year.

The technically-gifted midfielder, who signed for Chelsea for £80,000 at the age of ten, consistently improved under the guidance of current Luton boss Jones with his best return coming in the 2015/16 campaign, notching an impressive 12 goals from midfield.

4. Alan Sheehan

The first and arguably one of the most important signings made during the beginning of the Jones era at Luton Town.

Originally arriving on loan from Bradford City in January 2016, Alan Sheehan’s personality on and off the field made him another firm favourite at Kenilworth Road.

An initial loan spell where Sheehan accumulated 20 League Two appearances soon became permanent in the following summer.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international captained Luton through their staggering rise from League Two to the Championship featuring 135 times in the process.

3. Elijah Adebayo

Luton’s outstanding talismanic forward is turning heads on a weekly basis with performances of the highest magnitude.

Plucked from League Two side Walsall on transfer deadline day in January 2021, Adebayo has developed into one of the Championship’s leading gems.

With frightening athleticism and stature, Adebayo was able to bully established Championship defenders with ease but sometimes lacks those goal-scoring, predatory instincts needed to enter double figures in the second-tier.

Certainly a player for the future, though.

2. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Originally signed from West Ham on a temporary basis in 2013, Mpanzu has been an integral cog in the well-oiled Luton machine featuring 320 times to date.

The DR Congo international had struggled to replicate his high standards this campaign which saw Mpanzu being linked to a host of championship clubs towards the back end of the last campaign.

However, Mpanzu has recaptured his high performance levels in recent weeks and was back to his best in Luton’s 2-0 away triumph against struggling Reading.

1. David Bell

Signed during the January transfer window in 2006 for a reported fee of £100,000, talented midfielder David Bell developed into a key asset for Luton Town.

Originally identified by management duo Mike Newell and Kevin Blackwell, Bell established himself into a key performer during the 2006-07 campaign having initially featured sparingly.

An eye for goal with the ability to thread a precise pass through the eye of a needle, Bell featured 75 times for The Hatters scoring seven times.

Bell departed for then Championship side Norwich City for a fee believed to be in the region of £750,000.