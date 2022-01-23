Portsmouth are interested in Wigan Athletic defender Tom Pearce, reports Andrew Moon.

Portsmouth have identified the left-back as a potential addition in this transfer window.

Pearce, 23, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to see his deal expire in the summer as things stand.

He has emerged on Pompey’s radar along with Sunderland’s Denver Hume, according to BBC reporter Moon who has tweeted:

#Pompey understood to still be hopeful for a deal to buy Denver Hume from Sunderland but Tom Pearce at Wigan another possible target that they are interested in — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) January 22, 2022

Wigan situation

Pearce has made 18 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season and has helped Wigan rise to the top of League One.

However, his long-term future at the DW Stadium hangs in the balance due to his uncertain contract situation.

He joined the North West club in 2019 and stuck with them during their difficulties off the pitch last term before they were taken over.

Other spells

The Merseyside-born man started his career in the academy at Everton before moving to Leeds United in 2014.

He went on to make 10 appearances for the Whites’ first-team and also had a loan spell away at Scunthorpe United to gain some experience before heading out the Elland Road exit door on a permanent basis for the Latics.

What now?

Wigan won’t want to lose Pearce to a fellow third tier side. He was an unused substitute in their 3-2 win over Gillingham yesterday.

Portsmouth are in the hunt for a left-back before the end of the transfer window and he fits the bill for the southern outfit as he is still young and is a proven performer at this level.