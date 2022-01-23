West Ham are reported to have sent scouts to watch Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton Diaz in action v Hull City on Wednesday night.

Blackburn Rovers travelled to Hull City on Wednesday night. But Hull, in front of their new owner, would claim an impressive 2-0 win against Tony Mowbray’s men.

It was another blank for Brereton Diaz who hasn’t scored in his last four now, but the Chilean remains on 20 goals in 27 Championship outings this season.

As the January transfer window nears its conclusion, reports linking him with a move away from Ewood Park have become rife.

West Ham are being closely linked with the 22-year-old and now, a report from Sunday Express (via westhamzone.com) has revealed that the Hammers sent scouts to watch Brereton Diaz in action v Hull City.

The same report goes on to reveal that both West Ham and Newcastle United, who have also been linked with the striker, will make a decision on whether or not they’ll make an offer in the coming week.

It comes after a report from Claret and Hugh in midweek claimed that West Ham had been quoted a price tag of £28.5million by Blackburn for Brereton Diaz.

Agents at work?

With Brereton Diaz’s contract out in the summer (Blackburn hold an added one-year option), expect the striker’s agent to be hard at work in finding his client the best deal.

A move to either West Ham or Newcastle is obviously attractive but it remains to be seen whether or not Rovers would part ways with the striker midway through what’s become a promotion-chasing season.

With that one-year option in his deal, there’s no pressure for Rovers to sell. But come the start of next season, should Brereton Diaz still be at the club and Rovers still be in the Championship, it could land them in a difficult negotiating position.

They’ve experienced a similar situation with Adam Armstrong in the past, but for Rovers, all they can hope for is that they eventually get a good deal for their star man.