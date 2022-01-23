Hull City have had a bid rejected for Fenerbahce midfielder Miha Zajc, reports Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Hull City have apparently been rebuffed in their attempts to lure the Slovenia international to the MKM Stadium.

Zajc, 27, has been a regular for Fenerbahce during the first-half of this season and has made 25 appearances in all competitions. He scored for the Turkish Super Lig giants against Sivasspor yesterday.

The Tigers have seen an offer turned down for his services, according to journalist Sabuncuoglou who has tweeted:

Fenerbahçe, Hull City'nin yaptığı teklifi reddetti. • Miha Zajc, Hull City'e gitmek istemedi. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) January 22, 2022

Alternative found anyway?

Hull are closing in on the signing of Regan Slater from Sheffield United to boost their midfield options.

He spent last season on loan with Grant McCann’s side and helped them win the League One title.

It has been clear that bringing in another central midfielder has been on their agenda this month but Zajc’s name may now be crossed off the list of potential additions with the youngster on his way back to East Yorkshire.

Potential Hull target down the line?

It is a new era at Hull following the takeover of Acun Ilicali and they have been linked with a few European players over recent times.

Zajc’s name has cropped up a fair bit with reporter Ahmet Erclanlar also reporting City’s interest on Friday. He is someone for the Tigers’ fans to keep an eye out for in the future anyway.

He spent last season on loan in Serie A with Genoa and played 33 times for the Italian side before heading back to Fenerbahce in the summer.