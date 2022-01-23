Oldham Athletic have announced on their official club website that defender Will Sutton has extended his loan deal at Farsley Celtic.

Oldham Athletic are letting the youngster stay out on loan for a further month.

Sutton, 19, joined the National League North side at the end of December and has since made four appearances.

He has done enough to extend his stay and will be looking to continue getting plenty of minutes over the next four weeks.

Oldham story so far

Sutton has risen up through the academy at Oldham and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

He has made two first-team appearances for the Latics so far in his career and was handed a contract extension last summer alongside Vani Da Silva and Junior Luamba.

The centre-back was given the green light to head out the exit door earlier this season and had a spell at Witton Albion.

He became a key player for the Northern Premier League outfit in the first-half of this campaign before heading back to Boundary Park last month.

Look who’s back

Oldham have appointed John Sheridan as their new manager as they look to avoid relegation to the National League.

He has taken over from caretaker boss Selim Benachour with immediate effect and returns to the North West club for a sixth time.

The struggling Latics are bottom of the League Two table right now after only four wins this term and are currently seven points from safety.