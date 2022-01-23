Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley’s interest in Derby County ‘grows’, says Alan Nixon, as the Rams’ fortunes continue to twist and turn.

Derby County find themselves in the midst of a pivotal fortnight. The club’s finances are at critical and are due to completely run out next month, leaving liquidation as the only option for the club.

But fans were given hope yesterday when it was revealed that the Binnie family had submitted a formal offer to take control of the club.

The bid is said to be worth around £28million. They’re now ahead in the race to take over the club, moving in front of the likes of Andy Appleby and Ashley who’ve both been linked with a takeover.

Appleby’s bid is said to have backing from American millionaire Rich Riley. Ashley’s bid however hasn’t been reported as heavily.

Now though, The Sun reporter Nixon has revealed that Ashley’s ‘interest grows’, but that he wants former owner Mel Morris to ‘take less for the stadium’, as well as ‘slash’ the administrators’ costs and also the legal costs:

Derby. Mike Ashley interest grows. But wants Morris to take less for the stadium and slash admin/legal costs. Then sort out rest. Appleby team still alive. Binnies? EFL would also look for ways to be in League 2 if liquidation happened. But currently better chance of a saviour. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 23, 2022

Earlier this week, it was revealed (via Derbyshire Live) that Morris has confirmed in writing that the eventual preferred bidder will have ‘first option’ on Pride Park.

Morris currently owns the ground, but whoever the administrators name as the preferred bidder will be given either a period of exclusivity or an option to buy the stadium.

Shrewd businessman…

Ashley certainly had his critics during his time at Newcastle United. But if he’s one thing, it’s a shrewd businessman.

That has made his a surprisingly preferred name among Derby County supporters who believe that Ashley would give some much-needed stability to the club, in what are definitely Derby County’s darkest days.

Time is quickly running out, but there remains hope for the club yet.