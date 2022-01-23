Stockport County are keen on Salford City’s Tom Elliott, reports Alan Nixon.

Stockport County want to lure the striker to the National League in this transfer window.

Elliott, 31, is out of contact at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in the summer.

He has made 22 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this campaign and has scored four goals.

Salford situation

Salford swooped to sign Elliott from Championship side Millwall in an ambitious deal in January 2020.

He has since made played a total of 50 appearances for the League Two club in all competitions and has chipped in with six goals.

The Ammies have recently snapped up attacker Matt Smith in a surprise move which could push him down the pecking order now.

Elliott had a spell at Stockport during the 2011/12 season and bagged eight goals in 44 matches before leaving for Cambridge United.

He has also had stints at Leeds United, Hamilton Academical and AFC Wimbledon in the past.

Stockport move?

Stockport are in strong form at the moment and are eyeing a long-awaited promotion back to the Football League this term.

The Hatters have managed to lure the likes of Paddy Madden, Antoni Sarcevic, Oli Crankshaw and Scott Quigley to non-league and are now eager to further bolster their attacking ranks.

Elliott came off the bench for Salford yesterday in their 3-0 home defeat to Colchester United but his former club are being linked with a winter swoop to bring him back to Edgeley Park.