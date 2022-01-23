Tottenham Hotspur are looking into a deal to sign young Accrington Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin, reports The Sun.

Savin, 21, has been Accrington Stanley’s no.1 choice goalkeeper for the past two seasons now.

He made his league debut only last season and would go on to feature 31 times for the Stanley, having made 16 League One appearances this season.

Formerly on the books at both Wigan Athletic and Everton, Savin was in headlines last year when it was reported that Southampton were looking into a deal for the Englishman.

Now though, The Sun report that Spurs want to sign Savin, and ready him for a place in their first-team later down the line.

Savin shots for Spurs?

The aptly-named Savin has been in fine for for Stanley this season. He’s kept five clean sheets for his side so far, who currently sit in 13th place of the League One table as they continue to prove formidable under John Coleman.

Savin though could have a much bigger future lined up. The Sun’s report on his links to Spurs suggest that Savin would be groomed for a no.1 spot at Spurs later down the line.

It comes after club captain and current no.1 Hugo Lloris signed a new two-year deal with the club.

So come 2024, Savin could be playing in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur. He remains a young player and his links to Spurs could yet die out, but it’s an exciting prospect for the youngster nevertheless.

Savin will return to action when his side host Morecambe in League One next weekend.