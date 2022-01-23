Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is keen to sign Andy Carroll should he not sign a new contract with Reading this month, reports The Sun.

Carroll, 33, is currently out of contract after seeing his short-term deal at Reading expire earlier this month.

The former Liverpool striker was playing for just £1,000-a-week in a bid to prove his fitness to Royals boss Veljko Paunovic.

And he did that, featuring eight times in the Championship and scoring twice.

Now out of contract, Carroll is currently training on his own as he weighs up his next move – Burnley have been closely linked with a move for the striker, and now The Sun report that Championship challengers Bournemouth are keen.

Cherries stalling…

Parker’s side were the league’s runaway leaders at one point. Nobody could beat them but as we close in on the business end of the season, it seems anyone can beat Bournemouth.

Yesterday it was Hull City. The Tigers under their new ownership headed down to the south coast and snatched all three points in a 1-0 win, leaving Bournemouth eight points behind leaders Fulham who won at Stoke City yesterday.

Goals are now proving hard to come by for Bournemouth with only 43 scored in their 27 league games this season – compare that to Fulham’s record of 73 and it makes for grim reading.

Parker has relied heavily on Dom Solanke’s goal and it seems like bringing in another striker this month has become paramount for the former Fulham boss, and Carroll could well be the answer to his prayers.

He put in some really good performances for a struggling Reading side in the first half of this season. Given the right service, and playing in a more attacking side like Bournemouth, Carroll could yet roll back the years and help fire the Cherries to the Premier League.