Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-2 to Oxford United in League One yesterday.

Darren Moore’s side travelled to face Karl Robinson’s Oxford in what was a crucial match in both side’s promotion hopes.

Wednesday sat in 8th place of the League One table going into the game, whilst Oxford sat in 7th – both sides outside the play-off spots which is where they ultimately want to be.

Barry Bannan opened the scoring for Wednesday after only seven minutes, but Matt Taylor equalised for Oxford just before half-time meaning the game was tied at the break.

Josh Windass made an immediate impact after coming on off the bench to put Wednesday back in front.

However goals from Taylor and Sam Winnall won it for Oxford in the second half.

After another tough showing in the league, plenty of Owls fans were quick to criticise the performance of Jaden Brown when he came off the bench.

The 22-year-old has featured eleven times for Moore’s side this season but is yet to register a goal or an assist.

See here what the Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about Brown’s performance:

Never ever ever let Jaden Brown go near a football pitch again. #swfc — TomasSG🦉 (@TomasSimpkinsG) January 22, 2022

Jaden brown is up there with jay bothroyd #swfc — WEDNESDAY BASTARD (@MISTERBEE19) January 22, 2022

@swfc announce jaden brown contract termination — charley (@cjt00___) January 22, 2022

I wouldn’t even call jaden brown a footballer. Never mind a left back — Dazza_UTO🦉 (@Dazza_UTO) January 22, 2022

I hope I never see Jaden Brown play another game of football in my life, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy — wardy (@CW_1867) January 22, 2022

Awful sub fetching Jaden Brown on. Whenever he has played coming off the bench he has never looked interested. Poor today as well. Another Darren Moore masterclass. #swfc — Vital Wednesday (@VitalWednesday) January 22, 2022