Ipswich Town got back to winning ways after beating Accrington Stanley 2-1 in League One yesterday.

The Tractor Boys hosted John Coleman’s Accrington side in an important mid-table clash.

Ipswich went into the game in 11th place of the table, just one place below Accrington who were winless in their last three matches. Kieran McKenna’s side were looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss on the road to Bolton Wanderers last time out.

Ipswich went behind early on as Ethan Hamilton opened the scoring. Wes Burns equalised just eight minutes later before Conor Chaplin grabbed his sixth goal of the season for Ipswich who ran out as 2-1 winners.

After the win, many Ipswich fans were quick to praise the performance of Bersant Celina – the Kosovo international made a sublime pass to assists Burns’ equaliser.

Celina joined Town over the summer on loan from French side Dijon and has impressed so far during his time at the club.

See here what the Ipswich fans had to say about the 25-year-old’s performance on Twitter: