Ipswich Town got back to winning ways after beating Accrington Stanley 2-1 in League One yesterday.

The Tractor Boys hosted John Coleman’s Accrington side in an important mid-table clash.

Ipswich went into the game in 11th place of the table, just one place below Accrington who were winless in their last three matches. Kieran McKenna’s side were looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss on the road to Bolton Wanderers last time out.

Ipswich went behind early on as Ethan Hamilton opened the scoring. Wes Burns equalised just eight minutes later before Conor Chaplin grabbed his sixth goal of the season for Ipswich who ran out as 2-1 winners.

After the win, many Ipswich fans were quick to praise the performance of Bersant Celina – the Kosovo international made a sublime pass to assists Burns’ equaliser.

Celina joined Town over the summer on loan from French side Dijon and has impressed so far during his time at the club.

See here what the Ipswich fans had to say about the 25-year-old’s performance on Twitter:

Think that formation really started to work for us today.

Celina and Chaplin looked to really enjoy it, particularly the latter.

Thought we were much better in the 2nd half, upped the tempo, stuck to our principles and made the difference. Really good to see.#itfc — Alistair Rattray (@olimar99) January 22, 2022

Cannot decide on a MOTM today. For me could be any of Morsy, Wolf, Celina, maybe Walton for that first half save #itfc — Katie Ling (@KatieLing) January 22, 2022

Morsy was in the thick of everything, Celina showed quality, Woolfenden looked class again and Walton showed the value of a good keeper. His save just before Burns' goal was absolutely crucial. #itfc https://t.co/5b3HRLHUFf — Andy Warren (@AndyWarren_) January 22, 2022

Great result really dug in game we could of easily lost celina Chaplin proved for me these two players need to be in our starting 11 every week their class shown through #itfc 🚜⚽️ https://t.co/ikoHzMkwrT — rob (@robpooley1) January 22, 2022

All them fans saying Celina should go back look rather silly 🤣🤣🤣 blokes absolutely different gravy #itfc — George Robinson (@GeorgeRobbo_14) January 22, 2022

Massive 3 points against a streetwise but poor Accrington team. The referee was pathetic. We showed some real grit today. Donacien, Woolfenden and Celina were excellent. Special word for Walton with the massive save to keep it 1-0. 3 wins out of 4 for McKenna #COYB #ITFC — Kong King (@K993King) January 22, 2022