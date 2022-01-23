Bradford City are struggling a little at the moment in League Two – they sit in 12th place and already eight points shy of the play-off places.

The Bantams face 21 more games this campaign to engineer a push up the table.

However, City boss Derek Adams says that one Bantam unlikely to feature again in this campaign is be striker Lee Angol (as per the Telegraph and Argus).

Adams fears after Angol injury

Speaking after Bradford City’s 0-0 draw against Lancashire rivals Rochdale yesterday, Adams drew a dark picture regarding Angol after he pulled up injured at Spotland.

Angol went down after shaping to shoot against Rochdale and Adams says the prognosis isn’t good.

The Bantams boss said per the Telegraph and Argus that “we’re going to miss him now for the rest of the season”.

The same article states that the effect of this is that Adams and City will now step up their search for a striker in the final week of the current transfer window.

Big loss? Or replaceable?

At this stage of the season, any side losing an established first-team player is going to be detrimental. That will be no different for Bradford City.

Londoner Angol has hit the back of the net five times in 12 League Two appearances for City this campaign.

In reality, very few players can be considered ‘irreplaceable’ but at this stage of the season, that word takes on added depth. Angol’s likely season-ending injury means that Adams and the Bantams now must chase a replacement.

This replacement will need to be brought in ahead of the 31 January deadline and will need to gel very quickly with his teammates, as the Bantams look to mount a play-off push in the second half of the season.