Bolton Wanderers beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0 in League One yesterday.

Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers travelled to Shrewsbury Town in League One yesterday afternoon, with the Whites starting the day in 17th place and their opponents in 16th.

The game started off cagey with both sides playing fairly cautiously, resulting in the game being goalless at the half time interval.

It was Shrewsbury who looked most likely to grab a goal in the second half, however some late brilliance from January recruit Dion Charles saw the Wanderers snatch the three points late on.

Bolton fans were quick to praise Charles for his performances over the last few weeks.

Charles had a frustrating first half of the season after being left out of the Accrington Stanley squad, but the Northern Ireland international finally got his move away from the club at the beginning off this month and has since enjoyed a brilliant start to life at Bolton.

See here what the Bolton fans had to say about the 26-year-old’s performance on Twitter:

Dion charles take a bow 💙⚽️ #BWFC pic.twitter.com/FmNXjDUznw — Lorraine white BWFC (@LozzylooWhite) January 22, 2022

Ian Evatt do you know what it’s worth Dion Charles is the best on earth 😮‍💨 — 🅱️loor (@liambloor99) January 22, 2022

Dion Charles, but I must say although his distribution wasn't great I thought defensively Johnston was superb today — Chad (@AdamCha57040838) January 22, 2022