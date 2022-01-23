Wigan Athletic beat Gillingham 3-2 in League One yesterday, extending the Latics’ unbeaten run to 17 matches in all competitions.

Leam Richardson’s side hosted strugglers Gillingham yesterday, knowing that a win could take them top of the League One standings.

Both sides have had contrasting first halves of the season with Wigan flying high and finding themselves in the automatic places, whilst the Gills sit comfortably in the relegation zone.

The Latics were 2-0 up at the half time interval after goals from Will Keane and Stephen Humphrys yesterday.

But the Gills came flying out the traps in the second half and scored twice to bring the game level – but Will Keane grabbed his 14th of the season late on with a close range finish to grab the three points for Wigan.

The man who stood out for Wigan was not on the score-sheet – Gwion Edwards came into a lot of praise from fans for his performance.

The 28-year-old grabbed two assists and was a real handful for the Gills’ defence. Edwards has had a slow start to life at Wigan and has only really featured in the cup competitions.

But his performances in recent weeks have really given Richardson something to think about in his team selections going forward.

See here what the fans had to say about Edward’s performance on Twitter:

Tell you what Gwion Edwards didn’t half put a shift in today — Jack (@JackkWhittle) January 22, 2022

Edwards has been class recently when called up on, shinnie is ridiculously good — Ryan (@Ryan41482044) January 22, 2022

Might go under the radar but I thought gwion edwards had a solid game before he went off, gets stuck into every tackle — Jake (@JakeH1922) January 22, 2022

Gwion edwards unbelievable today #wafc — Sam Bibby (@Samlbibby) January 22, 2022

I'll tell you what if there's ever a player that's changed my opinion it's Gwion Edwards! Earned a starting place last couple of games #wafc — Callum Meakin (@CalMeakin) January 22, 2022

Made hard work of that , fair play to @TheGillsFC for giving it a go second half, we don’t have to win pretty , thought @GwionEdwards was superb 👏🏻🔵⚪️ 🔝 of the league #wafc — GaZ_El73 (@Gazmo73) January 22, 2022