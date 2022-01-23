Bradford City had a rollercoaster season last time around, going from their worst league position since 1966 to flirting with the play-offs, before dropping back to a midtable finish.

The West Yorkshire side needed to take stock and make changes. Those changes came from the top-down and they managed to convince Morecambe boss Derek Adams to take over the reins at the club.

Changes have also been made during this current transfer window and this looks like continuing according to BBC West Yorkshire Sports reporter Jamie Raynor on Twitter:

The deal City were hopeful of completing before today’s game has hit a bit of a stumbling block, says Adams. Hopeful to have it complete for Tuesday. #bcafc @BBCWYS — Jamie Raynor (@JamieRaynor) January 22, 2022

Three in as Bantams eye a fourth signing

City started their January business by landing Dion Pereira on loan from Luton Town. Jamie Walker soon followed on loan from Motherwell before Matty Daly signed on loan from West Yorkshire neighbours Huddersfield Town.

Atkins mentioned in midweek that Bradford City were in the market for a fourth signing, this was confirmed by a Telegraph and Argus article. In this report, Adams said he’d “been working on it for a bit of time now” and hoped that he’d arrive before Saturday’s game against Rochdale.

Raynor’s tweet says that Adams and City hope to have this signing arranged by Tuesday when the Bantams travel to Walsall.

City need more, and soon…

Adams and Bradford City need to start finding form and quick, in a campaign where inconsistency has cost them already.

A solid 2-1 win against Salford – where Walker starred – was followed by stumbling 0-0 draw against a struggling Rochdale outfit yesterday.

Bringing Pereira, Walker and Daly through the doors will help and a fourth arrival would add to that – the Bantams currently sit in 12th place of the League Two table, with eight points between them and the top six.

As it stands now, a new signing could be something that will happen early next week, according to Adams.