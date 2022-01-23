Sunderland had suffered something of a blip in recent games with just one win in their last six.

A game at the Stadium of Light against a dangerous Portsmouth outfit yesterday was always going to be one where the three points would be up for grabs.

The Wearsiders were only outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference whilst Pompey were five points shy of the last of the play-off spots.

The match report

The first half saw Danny Cowley’s visiting Portsmouth side take the majority of possession (56%) and create more of the chances (9) compared to the home side. However, games are not won on numbers, but on goals. That’s where Sunderland made it matter with Elliot Embleton (40′) opening the scoring for Lee Johnson’s side.

From being in the ascendancy in the opening half, Portsmouth were forced to see Sunderland come back into the game in the second half. The Wearside outfit had more of the possession (55.4%) than their visitors from the south coast and created more chances (4).

It was a tightly-contested affair but one where Sunderland got back on a winning track with a narrow 1-0 victory.

Here are three Sunderland players who stood out in this win over Portsmouth.

Ross Stewart – WhoScored rating 8.32

The 25-year-old Stewart didn’t add to his 18 goals for the season but he did provide the assist for Embleton’s goal that kept all three points at The Stadium of Light. He also proved what a danger he can be, completing 17 of his 27 passes (63%), three of these leading to chances. He also made two tackles to keep Pompey at bay.

Danny Batth – WhoScored rating 7.60

Batth put in a commanding performance at the heart of a solid Sunderland defence. He won eight headers as well as making five clearances and three interceptions. These helped the Black Cats to keep a clean sheet and Batth was vital to that on his debut for Johnson’s side.

Elliot Embleton – WhoScored rating 7.28

Goalscorer Embleton effectively gave Sunderland all three points with his goal – the only one of the day. He saw a lot of the ball (5.4%) during his 83 minutes on the pitch and fashioned three shots at goal. He also completed 24 of his 33 passes on the day, a day where he stood out.

Data derived from the Sunderland vs Portsmouth match profile on the WhoScored.com website