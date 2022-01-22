Charlton Athletic beat Fleetwood Town 2-0 in League One today.

Charlton Athletic hosted Fleetwood Town in League One this afternoon, with the Addicks starting the day in 15th place of the table and Town in 19th.

Johnnie Jackson’s side had not won in their previous four league outings before today, and made a poor start against Fleetwood.

But youngster Mason Burstow would score and put Charlton in front after the break – his second League One goal of the season.

And Albie Morgan would score another in injury time to secure what would be a comfortable 2-0 win on the day for Charlton.

There were some poor player performances from Jackson’s side today, and one of which was Elliot Lee – the man on loan from Luton Town failed to get into today’s game, being hauled off midway through the second half.

See what these Charlton Athletic fans had to say on Twitter about the 27-year-old’s performance today:

The best bit of transfer business we can do this month is NOT signing Elliot Lee permanently #cafc — Connor Fawdry (@connorfawdry) January 22, 2022

People singing the Elliott Lee song ironically surely #cafc — Ben Carew-Gibbs (@Ben_cg) January 22, 2022

Get Alex Gilbey, happy with either Morgan or Lee coming off, I’d probably lean towards Lee coming off. Give it another 10 or 15, and get Washington on too. We need a lot more energy on the pitch #cafc — Sam Clarke (@Sam_AEC) January 22, 2022

Lee needs to come off, offering nothing so far #cafc — Andrew Marriott (@Marriott110) January 22, 2022

If he don’t change this formation and midfield (Morgan and Lee) we will lose.. #cafc — Lewis (@Lewiswheeler__) January 22, 2022

Seen enough of lee now. #cafc — Timmsi 🔴⚪ (@TheCharltonWay) January 22, 2022