Charlton Athletic beat Fleetwood Town 2-0 in League One today.

Charlton Athletic hosted Fleetwood Town in League One this afternoon, with the Addicks starting the day in 15th place of the table and Town in 19th.

Johnnie Jackson’s side had not won in their previous four league outings before today, and made a poor start against Fleetwood.

But youngster Mason Burstow would score and put Charlton in front after the break – his second League One goal of the season.

And Albie Morgan would score another in injury time to secure what would be a comfortable 2-0 win on the day for Charlton.

There were some poor player performances from Jackson’s side today, and one of which was Elliot Lee – the man on loan from Luton Town failed to get into today’s game, being hauled off midway through the second half.

