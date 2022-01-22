QPR beat Coventry City 2-1 in the Championship today, extending the R’s winning streak to five in all competitions.

QPR travelled to Coventry City in the Championship this afternoon, with the R’s starting the day in 4th place of the table and the Sky Blues in 10th.

Both sides have enjoyed positive seasons so far, but it was QPR who took the lead through Andre Gray – his fifth league goal of the season.

Jordan Shipley equalised for Coventry after half-time but R’s fan favourite Albert Adomah would find a winner for QPR in the dying stages of the game.

QPR put in a mixed performance today, but Chris Willock had another good game – the 23-year-old grabbed his sixth assist of the season when he set up Gray in the first half, having a good game overall.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Willock’s performance today:

Chris Willock has been outstanding. #qpr — ALFIE LOWINGS  (@AlfieLowings) January 22, 2022

@chriswillock has been great so far! Weathered the storm after the goal, but looked comfortable for the last 10 minutes. Great noise from the R’s fans 👏🏽👏🏽 #QPR #COVQPR — C6 (@c6ranger) January 22, 2022

Half-time at the CBS Arena and the standout player for me is Chris Willock – he’s an absolute baller! 👏🏻 #QPR #YouRs pic.twitter.com/gdWVGf9ZMb — Robin Allen (@Robin_Allen91) January 22, 2022

Don’t need any other midfielders in the game when you got Chris Willock. He’s everywhere running circles around these guys. Gonna need another goal though. Too close for my heart rate. #QPR — Loftus Roads (@4EverQPR) January 22, 2022

Willock getting better and better. Been superb as a crossing midfielder moving forward then assumes the holding midfielder role equally as well to slow the play up. Wonderful March for him so far. #QPR #COVQPR — Rob in Kansas City (@laramsfan1966) January 22, 2022

Love to see Willock bossing lil’ Toddy. #QPR — Jacob Tingle (@TingleJK) January 22, 2022