QPR beat Coventry City 2-1 in the Championship today, extending the R’s winning streak to five in all competitions.

QPR travelled to Coventry City in the Championship this afternoon, with the R’s starting the day in 4th place of the table and the Sky Blues in 10th.

Both sides have enjoyed positive seasons so far, but it was QPR who took the lead through Andre Gray – his fifth league goal of the season.

Jordan Shipley equalised for Coventry after half-time but R’s fan favourite Albert Adomah would find a winner for QPR in the dying stages of the game.

QPR put in a mixed performance today, but Chris Willock had another good game – the 23-year-old grabbed his sixth assist of the season when he set up Gray in the first half, having a good game overall.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Willock’s performance today: