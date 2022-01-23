Huddersfield Town sat just outside the Championship play-off places ahead of kick-off against Reading.

The Terriers were unbeaten in their last six and sat just a point shy of 6th-place Middlesbrough.

Huddersfield Town fans had a long haul to Berkshire to face a Reading outfit without a win in their last six games. It was a classic case of both sides needing three points for different reasons.

The match report

It was definitely a breathless first half at the Select Car Leasing Stadium as both sides lit up the Berkshire afternoon. Reading scored first (5′) through Lucas Joao before two quick goals from Daniel Sinani (9′) and Danny Ward (15′) put Carlos Corberan’s men in front.

George Puscas (22′) dragged the Royals level only for Ward (25′) to almost instantly put Huddersfield 3-2 up. The excitement didn’t finish there and Michael Morrison (45′) scored to ensure that both sides went into the half-time whistle on level terms.

A 3-3 scoreline halfway through the game would tend to lead to a duller second half. However, there were still goals and Ward (53′) completed his hat-trick to restore the West Yorkshire side’s lead. Both sides continued to push for more goals but it was a game that ended 4-3 with Huddersfield grabbing all the points.

Here are three Huddersfield Town players who stood out in the exhilarating win over an unlucky Reading outfit.

Danny Ward – WhoScored rating 9.51

With a hat-trick of goals, Ward was always going to lead the ratings with such a performance. These goals took him to 10 for the season. He also contributed in other ways, completing 13 of his 17 passes and also creating one chance. It was a busy performance from Ward who had a game-leading six shots before his 82nd-minute substitution.

Daniel Sinani – WhoScored rating 7.88

Sinani’s goal was also likely to see him score highly in the post-match ratings and that proved to be the case. However, he was also insanely accurate (96%) with his distribution, completing 24 of his 25 attempted passes. Like Ward, he was a thorn in Reading’s side and had four shots in the game before his 79th-minute substitution.

Lewis O’Brien – WhoScored rating 7.19

Away from the goals, midfielder O’Brien showed glimpses of the kind of player who attracted interest over the summer. He completed two dribbles as well as 28 (78%) of his 36 attempted passes – creating two chances. As well as this, he played a big part of keeping a determined Reading side at bay, completing six tackles and one interception.

