The January transfer market can be a tricky spell for teams – the fear of losing players and the gamble of adding someone new.

Sheffield Wednesday have been hit and miss in the January window, but these five players certainly made their mark in the blue and white stripes.

5. Gary Hooper

Despite joining initially on loan in October, Hooper signed permanently in January 2016. The striker joined an Owls team fresh from their takeover and with Carlos Carvalhal turning them into a surprise promotion candidate.

Hooper enjoyed a good spell at Hillsborough, scoring 30 goals in 82 games. He was the focal point of the attack for back-to-back playoff finishes for the Owls before leaving in 2019 for Wellington Pheonix in New Zealand.

4. Jermaine Johnson

Signed in 2007, Johnson went on to make 231 appearances for Wednesday. The tricky winger signed from Bradford City and in seven years became a fan favourite. His fast feet and attacking intent made him a crowd-pleaser during his time at S6.

The Jamaican wasn’t the most prolific winger, scoring only 25 goals but he is fondly remembered as a Wednesday favourite.

3. Lewis Buxton

Another player who impressed while on loan and made his move permanent in January is versatile defender Buxton.

Buxton played every position across the backline during his time at Wednesday but is mainly remembered for his contribution at right-back. He was part of the Wednesday team promoted back to the Championship in 2012 and made 181 appearances in total for the Owls.

2. Reda Johnson

Despite making only 75 appearances for the Owls, Johnson cemented himself as an Owls hero throughout his three-year spell at Hillsborough.

The popular defender was part of the Owls promotion team in 2012 and scored 18 games during his three years.

He is often seen at Hillsborough or in the away end with the travelling away support since leaving in 2014.

1. Marcus Tudgay

The leading January transfer goes to Marcus Tudgay. Only one of two players to score over 50 goals since the turn of the Millenium.

Playing either on the wing or as a striker, Tudgay made 194 appearances for the Owls. He was adored by fans and in the 2008-09 season, Tudgay won the PFA Fans Championship Player of the Season.