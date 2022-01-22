Hartlepool United have been looking at some goalkeepers on trial, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Hartlepool United are keen to sign a new stopper before the end of the transfer window.

The Pools have lost Jonathan Mitchell this month and he has now been snapped up by League One side Doncaster Rovers.

Their boss, Graeme Lee, is weighing up who to sign as his replacement.

Current options for Hartlepool

Ben Killip is their number one and has been for the past three years. Mitchell was brought in on a short-term basis last summer to provide some competition and ended up playing a few cup games.

His contract expired at the Suits Direct Stadium recently and he decided to cut ties with the League Two side. Jake Lawlor and Mike Fondop have also left the club this month.

Young Patrick Boyes is currently the Pools’ second choice ‘keeper but lacks experience. The 19-year-old signed for the North East outfit in October on a free transfer having previously been on the books at Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Grimsby Town in the past.

Lee is casting his eyes over potential options on trial and has nine days to make a decision before the window slams shut.

What next?

Hartlepool are back in action this afternoon against Stevenage at home following their 0-0 draw away at Carlisle United last Tim out.

They are unbeaten in their last five games on home soil in all competitions and will be eager to build on that impressive run of form.