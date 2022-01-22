Dundee have announced the signing of Carlisle United target Zak Rudden from Partick Thistle on their official club website.

The Scottish Premiership side have swooped to sign the attacker on a pre-contract agreement.

Rudden, 21, has caught the eye during the first-half of this season by scoring nine goals in all competitions.

Football Scotland reported earlier this month that Carlisle were keen along with other Football League sides.

However, the forward will not be making the move down to England and has penned a deal with Dundee until 2025.

Carlisle’s current options

Carlisle have been struggling for goals so far this term and are joint-lowest scorers in League Two along with Scunthorpe United and Colchester United.

The Cumbrians have managed to rise away from the relegation zone over recent weeks under Keith Millen though and are now eight points above the bottom two after their tough first-half of the campaign.

They currently have the likes of Lewis Alessandra, Zach Clough, Manasse Mampala, Omari Patrick, Tyrese Omotoye and young Sam Fishburn as their options in attack.

What next?

Millen’s men are back in action this afternoon away at table toppers Forest Green Rovers and are in for a difficult afternoon against a side who have only lost twice in the league this term.

Rudden won’t be making the move to Brunton Park this month despite the links and they will have to look elsewhere if they are still wanting some more depth in attack.

Carlisle have made three signings this month in Joel Senior, Patrick and Omotoye.