Preston North End have announced on their official club website that Jacob Holland-Wilkinson has joined Bamber Bridge on loan.

Preston North End have let the forward head out the exit door to get some first-team experience.

Holland-Wilkinson, 19, has moved to the Northern Premier League on an initial one-month basis.

He has also had loan spells in non-league at AFC Fylde and Lancaster City during the first-half of this season and will now be looking to continue his development at Bamber Bridge.

Preston story so far

Holland-Wilkinson joined Preston at the age of 13 and has since risen up through their academy. He can play up front or on either wing.

He has been a key player for the Lilywhites at various youth levels over the past few years and made the bench of their first-team in the Championship on six occasions last season.

However, he is still waiting on his first-team debut for Ryan Lowe’s side.

New move

Bamber Bridge are managed by former Blackpool and Fleetwood Town midfielder Jamie Milligan and are currently 2nd in their league behind Matlock Town.

Preston have a few players out on loan at the moment such as Tom Bayliss at Wigan Athletic, Jordan Storey at Sheffield Wednesday, Adam O’Reilly at St. Patrick’s Athletic and Lewis Coulton at Warrington Town.

Holland-Wilkinson has become the latest player to head out the exit door and will be eager to show what he can do with his new side.

He could make his debut away at Matlock this afternoon.